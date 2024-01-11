Modi hands over 'Chadar' to be offered on 812th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday handed over a 'Chadar' which will be offered on the 812th Urs of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The chadar was presented to Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha national president Jamaal Siddiqui at the Prime Minister's residence in the national capital.

Soon after meeting, PM Modi took to social media platform, X, and said, "Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah."

The delegation will visit Ajmer and offer the chadar on behalf of PM Modi. The Urs festival is an annual festival held at Ajmer in Rajasthan which commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. Siddiqui, after coming out of the Prime Minister's residence, said, "This Chadar is a symbol of peace, harmony and Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister, while maintaining the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, has presented this Chadar as a tribute to the Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz."

The BJP leader said that the Prime Minister has once again given the message to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians to work together to make India a global leader and set an example of peace and brotherhood in the country. On this occasion, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, Syed Farid Nizami (Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah), Salman Chishti (Ajmer Sharif), party national vice president Tariq Mansoor, Delhi Haj Committee chairman Kausar Jahan, and Sufi Hazrat from Nagpur, Ahmedabad Jammu and Kashmir were present at the Prime Minister's residence.

BJP Minority Morcha's national media in-charge Yasir Jilani informed that PM Modi has sent flowers and 'Chadar of Aqidat' to be offered on the occasion of Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

He said, "Tomorrow we will head for Ajmer Dargah from Mehrauli Dargah and will present the Chadar at Ajmer Dargah on Saturday." Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is a Persian-origin Sunni Muslim philosopher and religious scholar who is considered one of the most outstanding saints of the Indian subcontinent. He is also known as Garib Nawaz. Chishti was born in Sijistan (modern-day Sistan) in Iran in 1141-42 CE. He came to the Indian subcontinent in the 13th century and settled in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

He founded and spread the Chishti Order of Sunni Islam in the Indian subcontinent. The Chishti Order emphasised the doctrine of the unity of being with God and members of the order were also pacifists. Chishti made Ajmer his home from 1192 till his death in 1236 AD. The shrine was built by Mughal King Humayun in honour of this saint.