Modi hails 'momentous achievement' of India winning 100 Asiad medals

The people of India are thrilled that it has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals, he said.

ByPTIPTI|7 Oct 2023 3:41 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-07 03:43:42.0  )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

NEW DELHI: India reaching the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games is a momentous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, announcing that he will host the country's contingent on October 10.

"Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X.

The people of India are thrilled that it has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals, he said.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," he added.

The Indian contingent claimed the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games as the women's kabaddi team beat the Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter.

