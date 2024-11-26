Modi hails approval of 'One Nation, One Subscription' and other schemes

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the approval of the One Nation, One Subscription scheme and other schemes. Taking to social media X, Modi in his post wrote that the scheme would strengthen the efforts made to become a hub of research, learning and knowledge.

"Game-changer for Indian academia and for youth empowerment! The Cabinet has approved 'One Nation One Subscription', which will strengthen our efforts to become a hub for research, learning and knowledge. It will also encourage interdisciplinary studies."

As per an official release on Monday, the 'One Nation One Subscription' is a facility for the government higher education institutions and R&D laboratories of the central government. In another post, the PM also hailed the approval of the National Mission on Natural Farming and said that it would mark a transformative shift in the Indian agriculture. "The National Mission on Natural Farming, which has been approved by the Cabinet, marks a transformative shift in Indian agriculture.

Through this effort, we are nurturing soil health, protecting biodiversity and securing our agricultural future. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainable farming and prosperity for farmers," the post read. As per an official release on Monday, the NMNF scheme is a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

The post was followed by another post on the approval of multi tracking rail projects benefiting the state of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. "Better infrastructure is about connecting dreams and accelerating progress. The Cabinet approval to three major rail projects will benefit Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It will boost development along the busy sections between Mumbai and Prayagraj," the post read.

The PM also wrote on the approval of the Atal Innovation Mission by the Cabinet and said that the mission reflected the government's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation.+ "The Cabinet decision relating to the continuation of Atal Innovation Mission reflects our government's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation.

This Mission continues to enhance India's progress in sectors like science, technology and industry," the post read. The Atal Innovation Mission is under the aegis of the NITI Aayog. The initiative has an enhanced scope of work and an allocated budget of Rs 2750 crore for the period until March 31, 2028.