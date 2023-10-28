Modi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti', and said his precious ideas rooted in social equity and harmony continue to nurture the Indian society.

He will remain an invaluable heritage of our civilisation and culture for ages through his humanitarian message, Modi said on X.

देशवासियों को वाल्मीकि जयंती की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। सामाजिक समानता और सद्भावना से जुड़े उनके अनमोल विचार आज भी भारतीय समाज को सिंचित कर रहे हैं। मानवता के अपने संदेशों के माध्यम से वे युगों-युगों तक हमारी सभ्यता और संस्कृति की अमूल्य धरोहर बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/wls3yN8ZfJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2023

Saint Valmiki is the author of the epic Ramayana and is a revered figure, especially among Dalits.