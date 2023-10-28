Begin typing your search...

Modi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti

He will remain an invaluable heritage of our civilisation and culture for ages through his humanitarian message, Modi said on X.

ByPTIPTI|28 Oct 2023 5:30 AM GMT
Modi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti
X

PM Modi while paying homage to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki in Bengaluru (ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti', and said his precious ideas rooted in social equity and harmony continue to nurture the Indian society.

He will remain an invaluable heritage of our civilisation and culture for ages through his humanitarian message, Modi said on X.

Saint Valmiki is the author of the epic Ramayana and is a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

Prime Minister Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi.Narendra ModiModiValmiki Jayanti
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X