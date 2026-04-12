Modi govt wants to put caste census in cold storage: Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Modi government wants to amend Article 334-A, saying the caste census results will not be available for a few years, overlooking the fact that both Bihar and Telangana completed the comprehensive caste survey in less than six months.

Article 334-A includes the provision that reservation of seats for women would take effect following an exercise of census and delimitation.

"It is clear that the Modi government wants to put the caste census in cold storage," Ramesh said on X.

There was no immediate response from the government on the Congress' claims.

Ramesh pointed out that on July 20, 2021, the government answered a question in Lok Sabha stating that it decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in Census.