Modi govt silent on corruption in education; time for revolution in this sector: Rahul Gandhi

“It is this corruption that has given birth to the paper leak mafia, which robs years of hard work from millions of preparing students in one fell swoop. Here, guilty vendors and officials get tenders and promotions. And who gets the punishment? The students, who are left alone with their shattered dreams,” Gandhi said.

“The Modi government and the education minister are watching all this. But they have chosen silence – turning their face away from accountability. And the media? Just a long silence. Enough is enough – now is the time for a revolution in education,” Gandhi said.

He also urged students to join him in Dehradun on July 17 to amplify 'Chhatron ki Goonj' further.

Gandhi addressed the first 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Kota, Rajasthan, on June 17. He would be addressing similar rallies in other cities as well.

At the Kota event, Gandhi described India's education system as a “rejection system” rather than a selection process, alleging that it places excessive financial burden and stress on students and middle-class families.

Gandhi also termed the current education structure “extremely stressful and unfair”.

“India's education system is an extortion machine. We want a system that allows you to dream big,” he had said, adding that young people in the country are being subjected to “too much pain, stress and unhappiness”.

Interacting with students on the issues of paper leaks and unemployment, Gandhi also said that India's education system puts pressure on children, stresses them and crushes them.