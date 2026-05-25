Modi govt has sprinkled petrol to burn common people's savings: Kharge

He pointed out that between 2004 and 2014, during the UPA, international crude oil prices increased by 175.34 per cent, while during the Modi government, not even a single cent of international crude oil prices have increased."Despite that, the Modi government has hiked the petrol prices from Rs. 71.41 per litre in 2014 to Rs. 102.12 per litre in 2026, a rise of 43.01 percent, and diesel prices from Rs 56.71 per litre to Rs 95.20 per litre, an increase of 67.87 per cent," he said.The Modi government has looted Rs 43 lakh crore in the last 12 years, making it a loot of Rs. 1,000 everyday, he said."With the 4th time rise in Petrol and Diesel prices, today the shares of HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose by 5.8%, 4.44% and 3.90% respectively. Profit over People is BJP's DNA!" Kharge said."Every fuel price hike is another blow to household budgets, and has a cascading effect on every aspect of the economy. From Farmers to MSMEs, every strata of the society bears the brunt of BJP's LOOT," the Congress chief alleged.