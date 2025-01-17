Modi govt determined to end Naxalism: MHA

NEW DELHI: Naxalism is the biggest enemy of democracy and the Narendra Modi government is determined to end it, Union Home Ministry said on Friday.

The comments came after 12 Maoists were neutralised in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday.

"Naxalism is the biggest enemy of democracy and the Modi government is determined to end it. Yesterday, a joint team of central security forces and state police launched an operation in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) and achieved great success against Naxalites. The Modi government is moving forward towards making 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' and the country will be Naxal-free by 31 March 2026," Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office wrote on X in Hindi.

The 12 were killed in the encounter with security forces in the dense forest of the Pamed-Basaguda-Usoor axis of Bijapur district.

Besides the bodies, weapons were also recovered from the site, police said.