Modi & Goa CM paid rich tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniv

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant were among the saffron leaders to pay rich tributes to venerable freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary.

While the PM showered rich encomiums to Thevar in social media post, the Goa CM along with TN BJP leaders visited Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram on Monday.

"We pay our deepest tribute to the venerable Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his sacred Guru Pooja. His rich work, deeply rooted in the upliftment of society, his spiritual path espousing unity, the prosperity of farmers, and the eradication of impoverishment, continues to illuminate the path of national progress. His timeless principles remain a beacon of inspiration for generations to come," Modi said in his social media post.

"He was a freedom fighter, a politician, and a guru of the Thevar community. He worked for the society with nationalism and divinity as his strong arms. His contribution to the society shall always be remembered and inspire generations," Sawant said.





Pramod Sawant and Annamalai also offered tributes to the Maruthu Brothers at Madurai.



"Maruthu Brothers' extraordinary valour and nationalistic fervour, fight against the imperialist British colonisers is inspirational for generations," the Goa CM added.