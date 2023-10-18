Modi failed to control inflation, people are ready to give him retirement: Cong

NEW DELHI: Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led central government over the soaring inflation saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to control inflation and people are now going to give him retirement.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “Despite all the artifice of the Prime Minister's figures, news of Modi-made inflation is coming out every day. During the festive season, the prices of the things which are needed the most are skyrocketing. There is also a possibility of inflation increasing further.”

“The Prime Minister is completely failing to control inflation during his tenure. People are now going to give him retirement. Only then will the people of the country get relief from inflation,” Ramesh added.

He also attached a news report which highlighted the prices of several items that have skyrocketed in the last eight months, including wheat.

Being critical of the government over the issue of inflation, the Congress has on many occasions slammed the government for failing to control the skyrocketing prices of the essential items.