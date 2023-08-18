Begin typing your search...

Modi dials Iranian Prez, discusses greater cooperation over Chabahar Port

Modi highlighted that India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilisational connections, including strong people to people contacts.

ByIANSIANS|18 Aug 2023 1:32 PM GMT
Modi dials Iranian Prez, discusses greater cooperation over Chabahar Port
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. The two leaders discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

Modi highlighted that India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilisational connections, including strong people to people contacts.

They also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums including expansion of BRICS and looked forward to their meeting on the margins of forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.

