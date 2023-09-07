Modi departs from Indonesia after concluding ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Jakarta, Indonesia for India after concluding the 20th ASEAN-India and 18th East Asia Summits on Thursday.



Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the 20th Association of South East Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit and said that ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East policy and it has an important place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative.

"Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us. ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East Policy. India supports ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said in his address in Hindi.

In his address to the Summit, PM Modi stated that the India-ASEAN partnership has reached its fourth decade and it is an honour for him to co-chair the Summit. He also congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit.

In his opening remarks at the 20th ASEAN Summit, PM Modi said "This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard and ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth."

He referred to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -One Earth, One Family, One Future which is the theme of the G20 under the Indian presidency. The PM also attended the East Asia Summit today.

Upon his arrival in the country earlier today, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport. Prime Minister Modi met members of the Indian diaspora who welcomed him.

At the venue of the ASEAN Summit, the Jakarta Convention Centre, PM Modi was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Earlier, in his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said that he is looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.

In his departure statement, before leaving for Jakarta on Wednesday, PM Modi noted that engagement with the ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy’, and said he is looking forward to exchanging views with leaders of the grouping on the “future contours" of partnership which has now entered its fourth decade.

“My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East' policy,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jakarta at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year. Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.