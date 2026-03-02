Modi, Carney pledge to finalise comprehensive economic partnership soon

The two leaders also deliberated on the precarious security situation in West Asia, with Prime Minister Modi asserting that India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

"The current situation in West Asia is a matter of grave concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy," the prime minister said in his media statement.

"We will continue to work with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens present in this region," he said.