Modi calls for vision to make India developed nation by 2047

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for evolving a common vision to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047 and asked states to take financially prudent decisions capable of delivering programmes that meet the dreams of citizens.

Modi said this while addressing the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, being attended by several chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and Union ministers.

“At NITI Aayog’s 8th GCM, the Prime Minister stated that when states grow, India grows. He also emphasised the importance of evolving a common vision to achieve a Vikasit Bharat by 2047,” NITI Aayog said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister also urged the states to take financially prudent decisions which would make them fiscally strong and capable of undertaking programmes for the welfare of citizens.

NITI Aayog’s eighth Governing Council meeting has deliberated on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Narendra Modi chaired the Council meeting. Union ministers Amit Shah, Niramala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh are attending the meeting, among others. West Bengal, Punjab and Delhi Chief Ministers are boycotting the meeting.