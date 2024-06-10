Modi Cabinet 3.0: Portfolios assigned to new ministers; Shah retains Home, Rajnath and Nirmala get Defence and Finance again; check full list here
Key ministries in the new Cabinet were retained by senior leaders of the BJP including External Affairs by S Jaishankar and Road Transport by Nitin Gadkari.
CHENNAI: The portfolios of union ministers in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government were declared on Sunday evening.
Key ministries in the new Cabinet were retained by senior leaders of the BJP. Amit Shah will continue to keep Home Affairs while Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, and Nirmala Sitharaman have retained Defence, External Affairs, Road Transport, and Finance.
71 new Cabinet ministers took oath on Sunday in a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been sworn in for a third straight term.
Read on to find out how many more ministers in the council have retained their ministries and how many were allocated new portfolios.
Here is the full list of portfolios assigned to the new Union ministers:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be also be in-charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space; all important policy issues; and any other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
1. Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence
2. Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways
4. Jagat Prakash Nadda - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development
6. Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
7. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs
8. Shri Manohar Lal - Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power
9. H. D. Kumaraswamy - Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel
10. Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry
11. Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education
12. Jitan Ram Manjhi - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh - Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
14. Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
15. Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
16. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu - Minister of Civil Aviation
17. Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
18. Jual Oram - Minister of Tribal Affairs
19. Giriraj Singh - Minister of Textiles
20. Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
21. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
22. Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism
24. Annpurna Devi - Minister of Women and Child Development
25. Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs
26. Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
27. Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
28. G Kishan Reddy - Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
29. Chirag Paswan - Minister of Food Processing Industries
30. C R Patil - Minister of Jal Shakti
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
1. Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
2. Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
4. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
5. Jayant Chaudhary - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
MINISTERS OF STATE
1. Jitin Prasada - Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
2. Shripad Yesso Naik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
3. Pankaj Chaudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
4. Krishan Pal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
5. Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
6. Ram Nath Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
7. Nityanand Rai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
8. Anupriya Patel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
9. V. Somanna - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
10. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani - Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
11. S. P. Singh Baghel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
12. Sushri Sobha Karandlaje - Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
13. Kirtivardhan Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
14. B. L. Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
15. Shantanu Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
16. Suresh Gopi - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
17. L. Murugan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
18. Ajay Tamta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
20. Kamlesh Paswan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
21. Bhagirath Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
22. Satish Chandra Dubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
23. Sanjay Seth - Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
24. Ravneet Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
25. Durgadas Uikey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
26. Raksha Nikhil Khadse - Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
27. Sukanta Majumdar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
28. Savitri Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development
29. Tokhan Sahu - Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
31. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel
32. Harsh Malhotra - Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
33. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
34. Murlidhar Mohol - Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
35. George Kurian - Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
36. Pabitra Margherita - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles