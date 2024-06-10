Modi Cabinet 3.0: Portfolios assigned to new ministers; Shah retains Home, Rajnath and Nirmala get Defence and Finance again; check full list here

CHENNAI: The portfolios of union ministers in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government were declared on Sunday evening.

Key ministries in the new Cabinet were retained by senior leaders of the BJP. Amit Shah will continue to keep Home Affairs while Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, and Nirmala Sitharaman have retained Defence, External Affairs, Road Transport, and Finance.

71 new Cabinet ministers took oath on Sunday in a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been sworn in for a third straight term.



Read on to find out how many more ministers in the council have retained their ministries and how many were allocated new portfolios.

Here is the full list of portfolios assigned to the new Union ministers:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be also be in-charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space; all important policy issues; and any other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

1. Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence

2. Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways

4. Jagat Prakash Nadda - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development

6. Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

7. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs

8. Shri Manohar Lal - Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power

9. H. D. Kumaraswamy - Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel

10. Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry

11. Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education

12. Jitan Ram Manjhi - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh - Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

14. Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

15. Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

16. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu - Minister of Civil Aviation

17. Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

18. Jual Oram - Minister of Tribal Affairs

19. Giriraj Singh - Minister of Textiles

20. Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

21. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

22. Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism

24. Annpurna Devi - Minister of Women and Child Development

25. Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs

26. Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

27. Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

28. G Kishan Reddy - Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

29. Chirag Paswan - Minister of Food Processing Industries

30. C R Patil - Minister of Jal Shakti

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

2. Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

4. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

5. Jayant Chaudhary - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Jitin Prasada - Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

2. Shripad Yesso Naik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

3. Pankaj Chaudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

4. Krishan Pal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

5. Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

6. Ram Nath Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

7. Nityanand Rai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

8. Anupriya Patel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

9. V. Somanna - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

10. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani - Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

11. S. P. Singh Baghel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

12. Sushri Sobha Karandlaje - Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

13. Kirtivardhan Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

14. B. L. Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

15. Shantanu Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

16. Suresh Gopi - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

17. L. Murugan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

18. Ajay Tamta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

20. Kamlesh Paswan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

21. Bhagirath Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

22. Satish Chandra Dubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

23. Sanjay Seth - Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence

24. Ravneet Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

25. Durgadas Uikey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

26. Raksha Nikhil Khadse - Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

27. Sukanta Majumdar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

28. Savitri Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development

29. Tokhan Sahu - Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

31. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel

32. Harsh Malhotra - Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

33. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

34. Murlidhar Mohol - Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

35. George Kurian - Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

36. Pabitra Margherita - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles



























































