Modi govt 3.0 holds first Cabinet meeting
The newly-inducted ministers arrived at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence around 5 pm and attended the meeting, a day after taking oath.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first meeting of his new Cabinet on Monday evening.
The meeting was held even as PM Modi is yet to announce the portfolios of the new ministers.
