Modi govt 3.0 holds first Cabinet meeting

ByPTIPTI|10 Jun 2024 12:26 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-10 12:37:21.0  )
PM Modi-led NDA government holds its first Union Cabinet meeting at the beginning of its third term (Photo/ANI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first meeting of his new Cabinet on Monday evening.

The newly-inducted ministers arrived at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence around 5 pm and attended the meeting, a day after taking oath.

The meeting was held even as PM Modi is yet to announce the portfolios of the new ministers.

PTI

