Modi a symbol of national service and dedication: BJP on his 76th birthday

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, Modi turned 76 on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Modi as a symbol of tireless hard work, sacrifice and foresight, saying his life is an "epic tale of penance, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve".

"The life of Modi ji, who has made karma his sadhana and national service the aim of his life, is an epic tale of penance, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve. His journey, filled with service and dedication, is an inspiration for millions of countrymen," Shah said on X.

BJP president Nitin Nabin described Modi as a symbol of national service and dedication and a leader of 140 crore countrymen, saying India is scaling new heights of development and self-reliance under his guidance.

"With the resolve of 'nation first', your journey has been an inspiring saga of service, good governance, and public welfare. This journey is not of any one individual, but also of the collective dream of the countrymen, which you have given direction through your actions and penance," Nabin said in a post on X.

He said India is forging new dimensions of development and self-reliance and is continuously advancing on the global stage with its new identity and strength.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is marching forward with full confidence towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' under Modi's leadership, with progress in infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare, innovation and entrepreneurship.