Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Narendra Modi to be sworn in as PM for third straight term after 7 pm today; leaders and guests begin arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan

CHENNAI: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will form government at the Centre for the third consecutive term, on Sunday. Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for a straight third time at 7:15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with members of the Parliament who are likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers. Alongside Modi, the new council of ministers will also take their oaths tonight.

All MPs, who will take the oath of office along with Narendra Modi, were invited to Modi’s residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Mark, for tea at 11:30 am.

Modi is the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who has been elected as PM for a third consecutive time after completing the full tenure in each of the terms.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed for the oath-taking ceremony. An advisory has also been issued to the public for changes in traffic movement and routes, as part of arrangements for the delegates.

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers. This is a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay also reached Delhi for the ceremony. Bangladesh President Sheikh Hasina and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif arrived in Delhi on Saturday.

The BJP secured 240 seats out of the 293 seats the NDA alliance received in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the opposition parties together were able to prevent the BJP from getting a majority on its own in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The majority mark in the lower house is 272.



In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, Modi is likely to hold separate bilateral meetings with the foreign leaders will also attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.