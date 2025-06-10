Modernisation, self-reliance focus in defence production: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that significant changes have unfolded in the defence sector in the 11 years of his government, with a clear focus on both modernisation and self-reliance in defence production.

He said on X, "The last 11 years have marked significant changes in our defence sector, with a clear focus on both modernisation and becoming self reliant when it comes to defence production. It is gladdening to see how the people of India have come together with the resolve of making India stronger."

Modi shared a thread from a government's citizen engagement platform, which highlighted the changes in different areas as the prime minister completed 11 years in office on Tuesday.

In just 11 years under Modi's visionary leadership, India has revolutionised its defence capabilities, deepened strategic global partnerships, and achieved historic milestones in space exploration, it said.

Guided by his resolve for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the nation has embraced self-reliant innovation and expanded its influence in trade and technology, it added.

"India's Rise in 11 Years: Power, Partnerships, and Progress," it said, putting out the government's initiatives and subsequent changes in different fields.

India's defence exports have soared to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, the post said, noting the country also unveiled its first indigenous aircraft carrier in INS Vikrant.

It said, "This is the story of India's rise as a confident, decisive, and respected global leader driven by PM Modi's bold vision and unwavering commitment to a stronger Bharat."

India's missile power had its precision and reach elevated, it said, mentioning Brahmos extended range version, which was successfully test-fired from Su-30 MKI, among others.

The threat also highlighted India's robust ties with other countries, noting the inking of its "historic" trade deal with the UK and comprehensive economic power agreement with the UAE.

Highlighting India's commitment to global peace, it said the country stands as a leading force in UN peacekeeping, with over 2.9 lakh troops deployed across 50 missions worldwide.

During the pandemic, India also provided two lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to UN peacekeepers, supporting health and safety on the frontlines of peace, it added.