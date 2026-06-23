Moderate to heavy showers lash Mumbai, thunderstorm forecast

MUMBAI: Mumbai woke up to its third straight day of rain on Tuesday, with several parts of the island city receiving moderate to heavy showers in the morning, while the suburbs saw lighter rainfall, civic officials said.
The skies remained overcast since early morning, and showers began gradually after 7 am, when authorities also issued a thunderstorm warning for the next three hours.
Heavy showers were reported in parts of south Mumbai between 7 am and 8 am, while the eastern and western suburbs witnessed only light rain during the period, the officials said
According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, its headquarters recorded 45 mm rainfall, followed by Colaba Pumping Station and Mandvi Fire Station, which received 29 mm rainfall, Frosberry Reservoir 28 mm, C Ward office (Girgaon) 24 mm, Memewada 21 mm, and NM Joshi Marg Municipal School and D Ward office (Grant Road) 20 mm each.
The island city recorded an average rainfall of 13.30 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 0.38 mm and 0.62 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.
All major subways in the city remained open, and traffic movement was normal. Railway services on the suburban network operated normally, while BEST bus services also functioned without disruption, the civic body said.