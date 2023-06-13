Moderate quake in Manipur, no damage reported

IMPHAL: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter Scale hit Manipur's mountainous Ukhrul areas bordering Myanmar on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the tremor was felt in the hilly areas in northeastern Ukhrul district and adjoining areas, which shares a border with Myanmar.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface, caused panic among the residents who rushed out of their homes.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.