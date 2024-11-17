Mob vandalises Manipur BJP MLA's ancestral house in Imphal

IMPHAL: A mob vandalised the ancestral house of BJP MLA Kongkham Robindro in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred a day after a house built by the legislator himself in the same district was attacked.

The mob stormed the ancestral residence of Robindro at Mayang Imphal and demanded a meeting with him.

Since the MLA was not at home, his father told the group members that he would convey to his son whatever message they had for him.

The mob wanted to know the stand of the BJP MLA concerning the development in the state, police said.

On Saturday, a portion of his own residence at Laphupat Tera in Imphal West, one of the five districts of the Imphal Valley, was ransacked and burnt by a mob.

Fresh incidents of violent protests rocked the Imphal Valley on Saturday. An indefinite curfew was clamped in the region after people, agitated by the killing of three women and three children by militants in the hill district of Jiribam, attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.