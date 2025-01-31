Mob beats, disrobes, parades Gujarat tribal woman; father-in-law and juveniles among 12 held

DAHOD: A 35-year-old tribal woman was assaulted, disrobed and paraded by a mob led by her father-in-law in Gujarat's Dahod district over a suspected extra-marital affair, following which 12 persons were arrested after a video of her ordeal went viral on social media, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on January 28 in a village in Sanjeli taluka, Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala said.

"An FIR was registered on January 29 against 15 persons. We have arrested 12 persons, comprising four men, four women and four juveniles. After we were alerted about the incident, we rescued the woman, who was locked inside the house by her father-in-law," he said.

The accused have been booked on charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, outraging modesty and assault with intent to disrobe, while those in the mob who videoed the act and circulated it have been slapped with provisions of Information Technology Act, the SP informed.

As per the FIR, the victim had an affair with a man from the village and had gone to meet him on the day of the incident.

A mob led by her father-in-law Bahadur Damor and her husband's brother Sanjay Damor along with some women stormed into the man's house, assaulted the victim, partially disrobed her and forced her to walk around the village after tying her hands with a chain, police said.

She was then tied to a motorcycle and dragged on the main road before being taken home and locked inside, as per the FIR.

The opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party slammed the BJP government over the incident and sought strict action against the culprits.

Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar that police acted immediately and have arrested 12 persons so far.