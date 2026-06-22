Mob assaults migrant worker from Kerala in Odisha's Sambalpur; three detained

The incident took place in Khetrajpur police station area on Sunday and came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media platforms, they said.

PTI, however, could not verify the video's authenticity.

"The man had arrived in Sambalpur in search of work and had been roaming in the area for the past 15 days. Some local people suspected him to be a criminal as he was unable to speak or understand Odia," Sambalpur Additional SP Ajay Mishra said.