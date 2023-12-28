MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence, Varsha in Mumbai on Thursday. The MNS chief was accompanied by party leader and former MLA Bala Nandgaonkar on the occasion.

The two leaders held discussions on state-related issues and the current political situation in Maharashtra, said sources.

Their meeting comes at a time when the state prepares for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Earlier on December 2, the duo met at CM Shinde's residence in Mumbai.

During their meeting, Thackeray, they discussed issues of toll collection and Marathi signboards outside shops in Maharashtra.