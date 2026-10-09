Security forces unearth 27 IEDs along 8-km stretch in Manipur's Kamjong

The bomb disposal teams of the Indian Army defused the IEDs that were found in the Shangkhalok-Pilong stretch.

"Assam Rifles and Indian Army Bomb disposal teams detected and safely neutralised 27 IEDs along the 8-km route in Kamjong district," the official said.

The route is located near remote Pilong village along the international border with Myanmar.

On September 24, four Tangkhul Naga civilians were gunned down by suspected militants near Pilong village.

The security operation was conducted from October 4 to 7.