Manipur: Kuki-Zo body urges govt to remove highway blockades by Naga groups

In a statement, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) said that following joint deliberation with all civil society organisations (CSOs) of Kangpokpi, it unanimously resolved to "serve a 48-hour ultimatum", effective from Sunday midnight, for removing all blockades.

The development came in the wake of price rise and depleting stocks of essential commodities in the Kuki-Zo majority district, caused by the blockades on NH-2 and NH-37, sources said.

CoTU said road transportation, the "lifeline of the people and backbone of economic activities", has remained severely disrupted for over a month due to blockades and unauthorised checkpoints allegedly manned by Naga groups.

"This has caused immense hardship in the transport of essential commodities, medicines, medical supplies, and the free movement of the public," it said.