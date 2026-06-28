Manipur: Kuki-Zo body urges govt to remove highway blockades by Naga groups

KANGPOKPI: A Kuki-Zo organisation in Manipur's Kangpokpi urged the central and state governments to remove all blockades, allegedly by Naga groups, along the national and state highways passing through the district.
In a statement, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) said that following joint deliberation with all civil society organisations (CSOs) of Kangpokpi, it unanimously resolved to "serve a 48-hour ultimatum", effective from Sunday midnight, for removing all blockades.
The development came in the wake of price rise and depleting stocks of essential commodities in the Kuki-Zo majority district, caused by the blockades on NH-2 and NH-37, sources said.
CoTU said road transportation, the "lifeline of the people and backbone of economic activities", has remained severely disrupted for over a month due to blockades and unauthorised checkpoints allegedly manned by Naga groups.
"This has caused immense hardship in the transport of essential commodities, medicines, medical supplies, and the free movement of the public," it said.
CoTU and participating CSOs demanded that the Manipur government, in coordination with the Centre and security agencies, immediately remove all unauthorised checkpoints and gates along national and state highways and restore unrestricted public access within 48 hours.
CoTU warned that failure to comply will compel the Kuki-Zo community to undertake "appropriate and pre-emptive democratic measures" to safeguard the interests, rights, and security of the general public.
Manipur, where more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis, is currently witnessing strife between Kukis and Nagas, both hill communities, since February this year. The latest phase of the conflict saw several killings and abductions.