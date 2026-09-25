Four bullet-ridden bodies found in Manipur; CM condemns killing

The deceased -- Vareishim Jajo, Phami Jajo, Betterson Jajo and Ningthem Kashak -- belonged to the Tangkhul Naga community, they said.



An official said the bodies, bearing bullet marks, were found around 1.30 am at an isolated spot near the Myanmar border in the remote Pilong village, around 34 km from the district headquarters, following a prolonged search by police and villagers.



The bodies have been brought to the Kamjong district hospital for post-mortem, police said.



"Militants from neighbouring Myanmar crossed into Manipur and ambushed five villagers on Thursday. One of them managed to escape and alerted the local authorities," a police official said.