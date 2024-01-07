MLA slapping cop most disrespectful will write to Fadnavis if he faces no action: Supriya Sule

PUNE: NCP working president Supriya Sule on Sunday called the recent alleged incident of a BJP MLA slapping an on-duty cop “most disrespectful” and said she will write to Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis if no action is taken against the lawmaker.

The MP from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district said, “I thought the BJP was a party that respected people. Are they compromising over this issue? Will they tolerate violence against their colleagues?”.

BJP’s Sunil Kamble, the legislator from Pune Cantonment constituency, on Friday allegedly hit an on-duty constable at the city's Sassoon General Hospital, where he had gone to attend an event. Later, a case was registered against Kamble on a complaint by the policeman.



“I request Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to act upon it and if action isn't taken, I’ll write a letter to him,” said Sule.

With parties gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, Sule said she had no objection to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks over seats. The Sharad Pawar group of the NCP, of which Sule is a member, and Congress are allies in Maharashtra.

Kharge had said on Saturday that the Congress was working on all the 545 Lok Sabha constituencies and had appointed observers for all the seats. However, which party would contest which seat and how many would be decided after consultations with all constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, he had said.

“Every party wants to contest on every seat. It’s democracy and everyone wants to test their strength. I do not have any objections (to what Kharge said),” said Sule.

Asked about the recent assault on an ED team in West Bengal, which has triggered a political uproar, Sule said, “ED (Enforcement Directorate) is an independent body and what happened in West Bengal is the sentiment of the people. It's unfortunate that the agency is being used against opponents.”.

Supporters of a Trinamool Congress leader attacked ED officials on Friday after the latter executed a raid on the residence of the politician in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

While the BJP, which is in the opposition in Bengal, termed the incident a direct assault on the federal structure, its rivals have been accusing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of weaponising agencies, including ED, to target opponents.