MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits Kerala Youth Congress chief post amid misbehaviour row

NEW DELHI: Congress MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces an internal party inquiry over a misbehaviour allegation made by an actress, on Thursday announced his resignation as Kerala Youth Congress president.

He announced this while speaking to reporters at his residence in Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, shortly after Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan asserted that nobody found guilty would be spared.

The resignation followed protests by the BJP and the CPI(M)’s youth wing, DYFI, after actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour.

Protesters had been demanding Mamkootathil’s resignation as MLA.

Mamkootathil announced his decision only at the end of his press conference.

"At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not waste their time and energy on such matters. Hence, I have decided to resign from the post of Youth Congress president. I still believe that I have not committed any illegal act," he said.

The MLA began his remarks by saying he had spoken to the opposition leader, as well as KPCC and AICC leaders, earlier on Thursday.

"They did not demand my resignation. The actress is my friend, and I don’t believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now," he said.

When asked about an audio clip released by a Malayalam news channel alleging that he forced a woman to terminate a pregnancy, Mamkootathil replied that in today's era, it was not difficult to create such clips.

He asked whether any complaint had been lodged against him in this matter. "I will reply when any complaint is filed. Till now, no such complaint exists," he said.

Earlier, writer Honey Bhaskaran alleged on social media that Mamkootathil had chatted with her on Instagram and later made derogatory remarks about her to others.

On this, he said he had also seen the post but that no evidence was provided. "It was a healthy conversation and I do not wish to disclose the remaining chat. I have done nothing illegal against her, and she has not lodged any complaint till now," he maintained.

Mamkootathil said he had spoken to Satheesan, who had not informed him of any complaint. "If there is a complaint, I will prove my innocence before the court," he said, adding that he had seen the press conference of the opposition leader, who did not take his name in connection with the incident.

Asked whether he would file a police complaint against those raising allegations, he said he had no faith in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's police to conduct a fair investigation, and so he was not planning to do so. He added that similar allegations had been raised when he was chosen as Youth Congress president and while contesting the Palakkad by-election.

After announcing his resignation, Mamkootathil said that if he had made any mistakes, he was ready to face them legally. "Till today, I have not done anything illegal in my conscience. If anyone has any argument about it, they can challenge it legally," he said.

In response, actress Rini, without naming him, described the move as a corrective measure. She indirectly welcomed the decision while speaking to reporters in Kochi. "It sounds like he is still not bothered about the incident. Such corrective measures should be taken against such people in the party," she said.

On Rahul's claim that she was his close friend, the actress replied that she had blocked the person on social media and that they no longer communicated.

Earlier, Satheesan had said that nobody found guilty would be spared. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he also described the complainant "like a daughter" to him.

"We cannot punish someone based only on a message. A serious complaint has now come in. The party will examine it and take action," he said.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph also told reporters that no one had approached him with either an oral or written complaint against Mamkootathil.

"I have not given any direction to Rahul. He decided to resign after taking a stand that party workers should not suffer because of him," he said.

Meanwhile, mass protests broke out near Mamkootathil’s office in Palakkad on Thursday, demanding his resignation.

He was elected to the state Assembly in November last year in a bypoll necessitated by party leader Shafi Parambil’s election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara. Mamkootathil won with a margin of 18,724 votes.

BJP and Mahila Morcha activists first staged a protest march towards his office in Palakkad. Some BJP activists released live roosters towards police personnel during the demonstration.

A large number of police were deployed in the area and the road to the office was blocked. BJP leaders were later arrested and removed from the spot. Subsequently, CPM and DYFI activists also marched to the MLA's office.

Protests were also reported at other locations, including outside Mamkootathil’s residence in Adoor, at the offices of Satheesan, and several other sites across the state.