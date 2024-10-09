MLA Anvar apologises for remarks against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Independent MLA P V Anvar on Wednesday issued an apology for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a Facebook video message, Anvar, who made the controversial remarks earlier in the day, explained that it was a slip of the tongue.

"It was a slip of the tongue while speaking to the media," he said.

In the video, Anvar claimed that the chief minister had made remarks portraying him as a thief.

"In my statement, what I meant was that I would respond to anyone, no matter how senior they are, even if they are above the chief minister," said the Nilambur MLA.

"I deeply regret how my words came out. I sincerely apologise to the chief minister, his family, and everyone. I am expressing my regret and asking for genuine forgiveness," he said in the video message.

Meanwhile, Anvar attended the Assembly session for the first time since beginning his conflict with the ruling Left, with which he had been associated for more than eight years.

The CPI(M) cut ties with Anvar after he launched attacks against CM Vijayan, his close confidants, and the party, on various issues. After that, Anvar launched a social collective called the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK).

Before launching the collective, Anvar visited Chennai and met with leaders of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of Tamil Nadu. However, the DMK has reportedly distanced itself from Anvar.

The MLA arrived at the Assembly on Wednesday wearing a DMK shawl around his neck and carrying a red towel.

Anvar was sanctioned a separate seat in the fourth row of the State Assembly after he stated that he was not attending the session because he was allocated a seat among the opposition members.