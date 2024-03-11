Mission Divyastra: Agni-5 missiles with MIRV would be able to hit 3 different targets over a large area

NEW DELHI: The Agni-5 missiles with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle ( MIRV) technology would be able to hit at least three different targets spread over a large area. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed technology that would make the missile system difficult to intercept as the payloads or warheads would be moving towards their intended targets along with the mother vehicles and multiple decoys with them, defence sources told ANI.

The number of warheads in the missile system can also be increased based on the requirements, they said.

The Defence Ministry said today that it has demonstrated the capability to conduct the first successful flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle ( MIRV) technology.

The flight test, named Mission Divyastra, was carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Various telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. The mission accomplished the designed parameters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex mission.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missiles with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."

The Defence Ministry has also congratulated the scientists and the entire team, terming it an exceptional success.