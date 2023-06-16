Mira Road horror killing: Thane court extends custody of accused till June 22

THANE: As more facts emerge in the sensational killing of Saraswati Vaidya in Mira Road town, a Thane court on Friday extended the police custody of prime accused Manoj Sane till June 22.

Sane, 56, was arrested last week for allegedly killing his wife Saraswati, 32, and then chopping, cutting, boiling, cooking her body pieces to dispose them off in instalments.

The blood-curdling murder came to light on June 7 after which Sane was nabbed and he was remanded to police custody till June 16.

Sane has been charged with killing Saraswati - whom he had married years ago, as per her sisters' statements to the Nayanagar Police in Mira Road town - and then attempting to destroy the evidence of the murder that shocked the nation.

During the hearing on Friday, Sane's lawyer Atul Saroj argued against the extension of police custody.

The investigators said that they had checked the cellphone records and the internet browsing details of Sane during the probe.

The bestial murder - committed on June 4 - came to light after over 48 hours when neighbours in the Akashdeep Building in Geeta Nagar locality complained of a stench emanating from the flat No. 704, later dubbed as a "house of horror".