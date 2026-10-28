Minor girls' rape: Bhopal ex-newspaper owner Pyare Miyan gets 10 life terms, fined Rs 77.64 lakh

The court also imposed a hefty fine of Rs 77.64 lakh on him in its judgment pronounced on Tuesday, the official said.

The sentences pronounced under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) include eight terms of imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and two terms of life imprisonment. All the sentences will run concurrently.

The court also sentenced his accomplice, Rabia Bi, to 20 years in prison, the official said.

According to the prosecution, Miyan (78) had been targeting girls since 2014. He would lure them with the promise of a job at his home for Rs 10,000 per month and would then sexually assault and rape them.