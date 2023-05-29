Minor girl murder in Delhi: Accused arrested near UP's Bulandshahr

NEW DELHI: Sahil, the accused behind the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a man in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, the police said.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The CCTV visuals also appeared where the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder.

Several locals can be seen present there but no one intervenes in the matter.

The police had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Delhi, Raja Banthia told the reporters said that six teams have been formed to nab the accused and the deceased's post-mortem is being conducted.

"The accused Sahil is 20 years old. Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Our probe is underway. His parents are cooperating in the matter. The accused will be arrested soon," he said.

Raja Banthia added, "The girl was brought dead and a post-mortem is being conducted. There were several injuries on her body. She was stabbed more than 20 times".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted on the incident and urged the Lieutenant Governor to take action in the matter. "A minor girl was brutally killed in broad daylight. It is sad and unfortunate. There is no fear among the criminals. LG sir, the law and order is your responsibility, please do something. The security of the people of Delhi is the priority," he said.

Delhi Minister Atishi also slammed LG VK Saxena and asked him to "pay attention" towards law and order in the national capital. "My soul trembled after looking at this dreadful act. I want to remind Delhi LG that the Constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of Delhi. But he spends most of his time in creating roadblocks for the Arvind Kejriwal government. I request the LG with folded hands to pay attention to the safety of the women of Delhi. Today women are not at all safe in Delhi," she said on Twitter.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir reacted to the people being present there but not intervening. "If such a barbaric attack had happened on one's sister or daughter, would these people have gone on like this? Animals are not just them, but everyone," he said in a tweet.