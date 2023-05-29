16-yr-old girl stabbed multiple times by man in Delhi, dies

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after being allegedly stabbed multiple times by her alleged boyfriend here in New Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Monday, adding that the accused is on the run.

The body of the deceased, as per police, was found in a street.

According to the police, the accused whom police identified as 20-year-old Sahil and the deceased, a minor, were in a relationship but yesterday (May 28) they had a fight.

During the preliminary probe conducted by the police, it is learnt that she was walking in the street when suddenly a boy confronted her.

The accused stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone leading to her death, police said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer North), Ravi Kumar Singh, “It was found that she was walking in the street when suddenly one boy intercepted her. He stabbed her multiple times”.

On May 28, police said they received information regarding the murder of a girl, adding that a local team reached the spot and started an investigation.

During the local inquiry, police learnt that the accused and the deceased were in a relationship but yesterday they had a quarrel. “Today the deceased was planning to attend the birthday party of her friend’s son,” police added.

“The accused is absconding and the search is underway to nab him,” the official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code section (IPC) 302 (Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death) has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station following a complaint by the father of the deceased, police said.

Meanwhile, Suman Nalwa, PRO Delhi police, Delhi said, “A murder case was reported yesterday in the Shahbad Dairy police station limits. A team has been formed and an investigation is underway. The accused has been identified. We will soon arrest him.”