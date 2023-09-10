Minor fire breaks out near Bhairon Temple at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, doused

NEW DELHI: Fire department personnel on Sunday doused a minor fire just outside the Bhairaon Temple in the national capital, very near the Bharat Mandapam venue of the ongoing G20 Summit, officials said. The incident was reported to the fire department by locals at around 7 am after which a team of firefighters rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Department said.

The fire was soon doused and no casualties have been reported.

The incident happened outside the gate of the Bhairon Temple and is said to have been caused after electricity wires caught fire. Several parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall on the intervening night of Saturday that continued till Sunday morning.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), more rainfall is expected in the next couple of days, bringing respite from the hot weather that has persisted in the national capital for the last few days.

Meanwhile, the national capital is also on high alert as the G20 Summit is underway and will conclude this evening. World leaders are attending the two-day-long high-profile summit that began yesterday.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed by the Delhi Police for the Summit.