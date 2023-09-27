Ministry of Tourism launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ campaign on World Tourism Day

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region), marked the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 with a grand launch of the 'Travel for LiFE' campaign alongside the renowned 'Incredible India' initiative. According to the Ministry of Tourism, the campaign has been unveiled in the Delhi Metro, with a vibrant display on both the exterior and interior of selected metro trains on the Yellow and Blue lines.

A splendid flag-off ceremony scheduled for September 27, at the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station, commenced at 08:15 AM. Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Tourism and Defence, flagged off the Delhi Metro Train, adorned with captivating graphics both inside and outside, symbolizing the essence of the 'Travel for LiFE' campaign.

The event witnessed the participation of various stakeholders and distinguished guests, including representatives from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), figures from the travel trade media, dedicated Incredible India Tourist Guides, tour operators and travel agents.

Additionally, members from the Delhi Metro management, enthusiastic students from the Yuva Tourism Club, and senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism were there at the event. Bhatt took the opportunity to shed light on the significance of the 'Travel for LiFE' campaign, emphasizing its alignment with PM Modi's vision of encouraging individuals to explore the vast and diverse world around them.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining a clean environment during travel, underscoring that responsible tourism entails leaving a positive impact wherever one ventures. Bhatt said, “The prime minister's "travel for life" objective is for man to explore the cosmos. We are currently in the march; note the number of written slogans here. The Travel for Life mission that we have outlined here has been embraced by everyone on a global scale. Because we will always go places where they are clean, we should keep our surroundings tidy. This mission entails companionship, such as introductions, sharing of cultural knowledge, etc”.

This campaign invites travellers to foster companionship and cultural exchange as they journey through different destinations. The 'Travel for LiFE' initiative carries the message of promoting responsible and sustainable tourism. Through eye-catching visuals and thought-provoking slogans displayed both inside and outside Delhi Metro trains, it aims to inspire travellers to explore the world while being mindful of the environment and local cultures.

This campaign reinforces the idea that responsible travel is not just a journey; it's a mission to create a cleaner, more connected, and culturally enriched world.

As the campaign unfolds within the Delhi Metro network, it is expected to captivate commuters, locals, and tourists alike, encouraging them to embrace the essence of responsible travel and make each journey an enriching experience for themselves and the destinations they visit.