Minister Roji John says no move to ban student politics at Kerala University

He said many leaders at the helm of political movements in Keralam today had entered politics through student organisations. "What we need on campuses is not just issuing degrees or teaching a syllabus. Students must discuss politics on campuses, understand politics and be part of the democratic process," he said.

John said the government's position was clear that students should have the right to participate in campus politics. "If a student at the age of 18 has the right to participate in the country's democratic process by voting to decide our MLA, minister, chief minister and prime minister, that student has full rights to decide the politics of their campus, elect union representatives and be a part of that politics," he said.

"That is our belief. We will not budge even an inch from that stance. Our position is that student politics must exist on campuses, with no compromise whatsoever," John said. He said a draft sent for discussion had been leaked and false publicity was being spread as if it were the final decision. "Beyond that, no action to ban student politics will ever happen during the tenure of this government," he said. Responding to a question on whether the recommendations in the draft were anti-democratic, John said they were guidelines released by MG University in 2005.

"There were differences of opinion regarding those recommendations even back then. The court had mentioned in its directive that this should be considered. So naturally, it comes up for discussion," he said. John said what had come up before the syndicate was merely a discussion based on the old draft.