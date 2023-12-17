Minimum temperature improves in J&K and Ladakh

SRINAGAR: Nightlong cloud cover pulled up minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions on Sunday as Srinagar city recorded minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

MeT department officials said that the minimum temperature was minus 0.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Sunday.

“Minimum temperatures have improved appreciably due to nightlong cloud cover.

“Gulmarg witnessed minus 6 and Pahalgam minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

“Leh town in Ladakh region saw minus 4.6, Kargil minus 4.9 and Drass town minus 8.9 as the minimum.

“Jammu city registered 7.1 degree Celsius, Katra 6.6, Batote 2, Bhaderwah 0.4 and Banihal minus 0.2 degree C as the minimum temperature,” the MeT statement said.

40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.