Begin typing your search...

Minimum export price for onion set at $800/tonne

The decision will come into effect from Oct 29. The Centre also announced the procurement of an additional 2 lakh tonnes of onion for the buffer, over and above the 5 lakh tonnes procured.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2023 12:58 AM GMT
Minimum export price for onion set at $800/tonne
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year to increase the availability of the vegetables in domestic market and contain prices.

The decision will come into effect from Oct 29. The Centre also announced the procurement of an additional 2 lakh tonnes of onion for the buffer, over and above the 5 lakh tonnes procured.

The MEP is there for all varieties of onion except Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram onions; and cut, sliced, powder forms.

Nationonion exportonion export priceminimum export priceMEP
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X