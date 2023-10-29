Minimum export price for onion set at $800/tonne

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year to increase the availability of the vegetables in domestic market and contain prices.

The decision will come into effect from Oct 29. The Centre also announced the procurement of an additional 2 lakh tonnes of onion for the buffer, over and above the 5 lakh tonnes procured.

The MEP is there for all varieties of onion except Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram onions; and cut, sliced, powder forms.