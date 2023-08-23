Mills to get extra 2 lakhtonne sugar for festivals

NEW DELHI: The Centre has allocated an additional quota of 2 lakh tonnes of sugar for sale in August, over and above 23.5 lakh tonnes already allotted to mills, to boost domestic supply and keep prices under check in the festive season.

“Keeping in view the strong demand for sugar for upcoming festivals of Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and Krishna Janmashtami, an additional quota of 2 lakh tonnes is being allocated,” an official statement said.

The additional sugar would ensure reasonable prices all over the country.