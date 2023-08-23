Begin typing your search...

Mills to get extra 2 lakhtonne sugar for festivals

The additional sugar would ensure reasonable prices all over the country.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Aug 2023 11:33 PM GMT
Mills to get extra 2 lakhtonne sugar for festivals
NEW DELHI: The Centre has allocated an additional quota of 2 lakh tonnes of sugar for sale in August, over and above 23.5 lakh tonnes already allotted to mills, to boost domestic supply and keep prices under check in the festive season.

“Keeping in view the strong demand for sugar for upcoming festivals of Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and Krishna Janmashtami, an additional quota of 2 lakh tonnes is being allocated,” an official statement said.

DTNEXT Bureau

