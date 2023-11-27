Milk, egg, meat production rises: National survey

GUWAHATI: Production of milk, egg and meat has significantly increased in 2022-23 over the past five years, though wool output during the same period has witnessed a negative growth, says the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2023 report.

However, the annual growth rate in 2022-23 is comparable or lower than the previous years.

The report released by Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Sunday is based on the Animal Integrated Sample Survey (March 2022 to February 2023), which is conducted across the country in three seasons, summer (March-June), monsoon (July-October) and winter (November-February).

The country’s total milk production is estimated at 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23, registering a growth of 22.81 per cent compared to 2018-19 when the output was 187.75 million tonnes.

The production increased by 3.83 per cent in 2022-23 over the estimates of 2021-22. The annual growth rates in the past few years were 6.47 per cent in 2018-19, 5.69 per cent in 2019-20, 5.81 per cent in 2020-21 and 5.77 per cent in 2021-22.

The top milk-producing State was Uttar Pradesh with a share of 15.72 per cent, followed by Rajasthan (14.44%), Madhya Pradesh (8.73%), Gujarat (7.49%) and Andhra Pradesh (6.70%).

In terms of annual growth rate (AGR), Karnataka with 8.76 per cent topped the list, followed by West Bengal (8.65%) and Uttar Pradesh (6.99%). Total egg production has been estimated at 138.38 billion units during 2022-23, registering a growth of 33.31 per cent compared to 2018-19 when production was 103.80 billion units. It has increased annually by 6.77 per cent during 2022-23 over 2021-22.

Andhra Pradesh topped the list in egg production with a share of 20.13 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.58%), Telangana (12.77%), West Bengal (9.94%) and Karnataka (6.51%).

In terms of AGR, the highest growth rate was recorded by West Bengal (20.10 per cent) followed by Sikkim (18.93 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (12.80 per cent).

The total meat production in the country is estimated at 9.77 million tonnes, a growth of 20.39 per cent compared to 2018-19 when output was 8.11 million tonnes. Uttar Pradesh was the major meat production contributor with 12.20 per cent share, followed by West Bengal (11.93%), Maharashtra (11.50%), Andhra Pradesh (11.20%) and Telangana (11.06%).