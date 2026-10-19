Militants kill 3 Meitei men in Manipur; protests erupt, combing operation launched

An official said Arubam Ronil (35) and Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51) died on the spot, while Kshetrimayum Sushil (32) succumbed to injuries at a private hospital. The injured -- N Suraj (19), Meisnam Somendro (53) and K Bosan (45) -- were undergoing treatment.

They were among the 14 people who had gone to the hills near their village around 7 am to collect firewood and were ambushed by militants, the official said.

Manipur has been in the grip of an ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023 that has claimed at least 306 lives while several remain missing. Also, clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the state have led to the death of around 50 people since February this year.

The fresh killing sparked a massive protest, with locals bringing the bodies to the state capital and placing them outside the main gate of the chief minister's residence in Babupara. It was not immediately known whether the chief minister was at the residence during the protest.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, and the bodies were taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS). Security has also been tightened around the CM Bungalow and the routes leading to it.

Protesters blocked a road at Khurai Lamlong while a group of women staged a demonstration at Ema Keithel in Imphal. Markets and shops across Imphal shuttered.

Following the demonstration outside his residence, Chief Minister Singh visited the injured undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but did not respond to any media queries.

He later held a meeting to review the security situation in the state, during which he strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians and directed officials to strengthen security measures in vulnerable areas.

The meeting was attended by state Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, the chief secretary, security advisor, police chief, commissioner (home) and officers of the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and other security agencies.

Singh later chaired a meeting of NDA MLAs at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

"The legislators unanimously condemned the killings of three civilians in the strongest terms. They demanded that police and security forces apprehend the perpetrators of the crime immediately," he said in a social media post.

During the security review meeting he chaired earlier with top officers, the chief minister "strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians by armed miscreants at Nongshum in Imphal East district", according to an official statement.