Mild earthquake, tremors in Maharashtra's Nashik; cracks reported in houses

There was no report of any loss of life, they said.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Nashik at 10 pm on Saturday, followed by a tremor of 3.3 magnitude at 5.33 am on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 5 km in the Bhanwad area, close to the Hatgad mountain range near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, as per officials.

Tremors were felt at some places in Nashik city, Surgana, Kalwan, Dewla, Chandwad, Peth, Dindori and Niphad talukas of the district, triggering panic as residents rushed out of their homes.