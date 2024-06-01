Begin typing your search...
Midnight blaze at Kashmiri gate metro police station
A fire broke out at the Kashmiri Gate Metro police station in north Delhi around midnight. No injuries were reported, but the station, including the 'malkhana' where case properties are kept, was damaged. The blaze was controlled within an hour and a half, with cooling operations underway.
NEWDELHI: A fire broke out at the Kashmiri Gate Metro police station in north Delhi around midnight, officials said on Saturday.
A call regarding the blaze was received at 12:45 am and 12 fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
He said no one was injured in the incident but a portion of the police station, including the ''malkhana'' where case properties are kept, was damaged in the fire.
The blaze was brought under control within an hour and a half. The cooling operation is underway.
