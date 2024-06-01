Midnight blaze at Kashmiri gate metro police station

NEWDELHI: A fire broke out at the Kashmiri Gate Metro police station in north Delhi around midnight, officials said on Saturday.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 12:45 am and 12 fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

He said no one was injured in the incident but a portion of the police station, including the ''malkhana'' where case properties are kept, was damaged in the fire.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour and a half. The cooling operation is underway.