Middle East turmoil: Indian airlines cancel over 300 int'l flights on Mon

Air India operated around 20 flights to North America and Europe on Monday. The flights took the longer route of overflying Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt before entering Europe.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Delhi airports saw 116 and 87 cancellations, respectively, during the day. The cancellations at Bengaluru and Chennai airports stood at 72 and 28 services, respectively.

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said due to the ongoing political developments in the Middle East, there are delays or schedule changes for some West-bound international flights.

Various flights have been cancelled for Tuesday also.

In a post on X, Akasa Air said its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh remain suspended for Tuesday.

"As part of our continued precautionary approach, the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace has been extended," IndiGo sad in a post on X.

In the last two days, Indian carriers cancelled 760 international flights to various destinations, as per the civil aviation ministry.