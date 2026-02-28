Middle-East crisis: India calls for immediate de-escalation; Jaishankar speaks to foreign ministers of Iran, Israel

In its first reaction to the fast-evolving situation in the region, New Delhi said it is "deeply concerned" over the developments in Iran and the Gulf region, and that "dialogue and diplomacy" should be pursued to de-escalate tensions.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held phone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.

Jaishankar conveyed to Araghchi India's deep over the developments in Iran and the region.