Middle East crisis: Airlines monitor situation, Akasa Air cancels Gulf flights till Mar 3

According to Akasa Air, for all bookings made to/from these cities until March 7, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

Other airlines are also offering waivers for cancellation and rescheduling of tickets for a certain period in the wake of the Middle East crisis.

On Monday, Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said ongoing political developments in the Middle East are causing delays or schedule changes for some westbound international flights.

Meanwhile, Air India, on Sunday, said it would operate its flights to North America and Europe using alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East.