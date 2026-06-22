MHA warns of 'Boss Scam' by cyber criminals

The attackers then gain access to the executive’s WhatsApp account and use it to send instructions to finance teams or subordinate employees, directing them to transfer funds to fraudulent bank accounts.

In some cases, the criminals reportedly alter the victim’s contact list and save an attacker-controlled number under the name of the CEO, enabling them to continue issuing fake payment instructions.

I4C urged companies to verify all requests involving urgent financial transactions or account changes through direct voice calls or in-person confirmation rather than relying solely on emails or WhatsApp messages.

The advisory also cautioned users against installing executable files received from unknown sources, noting that regulators such as the RBI do not distribute software updates or security fixes through WhatsApp attachments.

Organisations have been advised to implement strict software restriction policies, regularly review authorised devices linked to WhatsApp accounts, log out of unused WhatsApp Web sessions, and ensure that systems are protected with updated anti-malware solutions.

The cybercrime agency asked citizens and organisations to report suspicious incidents immediately through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or the cybercrime reporting portal.